BRISTOL, Va. - The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will reopen Thursday after being closed nearly three months.

BCM officials announced the reopening this morning with numerous steps being taken to limit exposure to COVID-19. In addition the organization announced tickets for its second annual Super Raffle go on sale tomorrow.

Museum patrons can purchase tickets online, the museum will follow all CDC guidelines for cleaning and social distancing and facial coverings, head curator Rene Rodgers said during a news briefing.

"We want our visitors to know their health and safety is of the highest priority to us so they can enjoy their experience with less worry," Rodgers said.

The nonprofit organization also announced it is launching its second fundraising raffle, offering $250,000 in prizes including vehicles, vacations and cash. Tickets are $100 and limited to 5,000

