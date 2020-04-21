Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris on Tuesday announced he would donate 1 million FDA-approved face masks to health care workers and first responders nationwide.
Locally, 4,000 masks will be donated to Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a statement. Supplies of personal protective equipment are in high demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s health care workers serving on the front lines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” Morris said. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s and the communities we serve.”
Donations are scheduled in every city served by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s.
