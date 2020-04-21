Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, MAINLY IN SHELTERED VALLEYS. * WHERE...IN TENNESSEE, JOHNSON, SOUTHEAST CARTER AND UNICOI COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&