ABINGDON, VA. — Barter Theatre Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown told the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the theater is poised to climb out of a financial hole this spring.
“Barter had to vigorously reset operations in the final weeks of 2019,” Brown said.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which has, so far, delayed the theater from opening and luring its 145,000 annual patrons to the historic town of Abingdon.
“We had to close our doors and limit all of our cash outlays immediately,” Brown said. “Barter’s estimated revenue loss, based on the last four years of revenue, is $2 million already.”
In turn, Barter Theatre has had to lay off 93 employees, leaving just 11 staff members to carry on the mission for the State Theatre of Virginia, Brown said.
“This organization’s fixed costs means it cannot shut down all operations to wait out the health crisis for the rest of 2020 or for 2021,” Brown said. “Barter’s online ticketing and fundraising events have been important for holding together the Barter community thus far, but they don’t generate significant revenue.”
So now Brown has a new mission — to announce what she called “a non-traditional venue where we can produce revenue-generating shows that comply with COVID-19 guidelines.”
Supervisor Phillip McCall questioned Brown about where that venue might be, saying Brown earlier mentioned staging shows at the Washington County Fairgrounds or at the Moonlite Theatre, a drive-in built in 1949 along Lee Highway (U.S. 11/19).
Brown, 44, said an announcement will be made on the location today, the theater’s 87th anniversary.
“We will announce our summer plans to the public,” Brown said.
Goals for the venture include protecting the health and safety of employees, patrons and volunteers as well as “to ensure that Barter Theatre is here to serve this community for years to come.”
The new venture, according to Brown, will provide “live, in-person, safe theater,” she said. “It will also help us bring about 30 of our employees back to work.”
Brown asked for financial assistance from Washington County to help with the venture.
“This new initiative will kick-start us,” Brown said. “But there’s no question that arts institutions worldwide are going to be depending on those who recognize their impact to help make sure we can weather the storm.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved rezoning a building for use as a general store and deli at the crossroads of state Route 700 and state Route 746 at Meadowview.
Michael and Judith Hoback plan to refurbish the building, which was built by Michael Hoback’s family nearly a century ago.
Michael Hoback said this store was a retirement project for him.
Supervisor Randy Pennington praised Hoback’s mission to open the store. And so did Board Chairman Dwayne Ball, who said, “We wish your luck, sir.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.