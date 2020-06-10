ABINGDON, Va. — Barter Theatre plans to relocate its acting troupe to the Moonlite Theatre on July 13 with a one-act performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at 8:45 p.m.
Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown announced the move to the old drive-in theater in Abingdon on Wednesday after publicly dropping hints at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
“This would be a memory unlike anyone has ever had of seeing live theater at the Moonlite Drive-in,” Brown said.
Brown, 44, contends this move is a survival tactic for the Barter Theatre, which celebrated its 87th birthday on June 10 but has been closed since late last year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barter Theatre has been unable to open this year, and that has caused the theater to lose about $2 million in cash flow, according to Brown’s estimates.
In turn, the theater has laid off 93 employees.
But making the move to the Moonlite should help bring 30 employees back on the payroll, Brown said.
“We’re going to have to be innovative,” said Brown. “We’re going to have to be creative. We’re going to have to be scrappy to make it through.”
This week, Barter Theatre officials reached a lease agreement with Moonlite owner Patty Combs to produce the shows on a raised stage, poised 15 feet off the ground, spanning 30 feet wide and 15 feet deep.
Patrons can see the stage — the same width as the main stage of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon — plus view close-ups of the actors on the Moonlite’s movie screen.
Customers can also hear the sounds of the live performances pumped into their car stereos on the FM dial, Brown said.
Listed on the Virginia Historic Landmarks Register, the Moonlite was built in 1949 but has been shuttered for the past few years along Lee Highway, near Interstate 81’s Exit 13.
Barter plans to produce one-act concert versions of “The Wizard of Oz,” staged six nights a week for a month, followed by “Beauty and the Beast.”
“We chose one-acts of big musicals to cut down on intermission breaks so that we wouldn’t have long lines for the bathrooms,” Brown said.
All of that is for safety’s sake.
So is the limit of 220 cars per show, as well as distancing those cars from others.
“This was a way that we could safely keep people distanced and bring people a live theater experience,” Brown said. “We want to be sure that we are doing something that is both fun and safe.”
Ticket prices are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 17 and younger. Tickets will be sold in advance, Brown added.
For now, Brown figures on working to improve the site of the Moonlite.
“We will be working on the ticket booth and making sure that everything is safe and beautiful for everybody to come out and park their cars,’ Brown said.
“And we have to build the stage.”
Yet the overall mission should keep the Barter Theatre alive as the pandemic continues to affect America, Brown said.
“This is much more about the community and making sure that we keep people coming to Barter,” Brown said. “I’m determined to make it through.”
