Bristol, Tenn. — A new First Bank & Trust building will add its profile to the ever-expanding number of businesses at The Pinnacle.
W. Mark Nelson, CEO of First Bank & Trust Co. said a bank at the intersection of Pinnacle Parkway and U.S. Highway 11W is confirmed, and the company is currently in the process of obtaining the approval of all necessary paperwork from Bristol, Tennessee so they can move forward with construction.
Site plans obtained from the city by the Bristol Herald Courier show the new bank building will be three stories tall and 18,450 square feet in size. Additionally, plans show that there will be a 70-space parking lot and separate entrances and exits connected to Pinnacle Parkway and 11W.
First Bank & Trust purchased the roughly 2.4-acre property in June 2018 for $1.5 million, and a grading permit acquired from the city shows prepping the site for construction is estimated to cost an additional $450,000. A construction permit has not yet been filed, and the total estimated cost of construction is not yet available.
Although there is another First Bank & Trust location in Bristol, Tennessee on Volunteer Parkway and two other locations in Bristol, Virginia, Nicole Franks, the vice president of marketing for First Bank & Trust Co., said the company did not plan on relocating operations at any of those banks to The Pinnacle. No additional changes were planned in Bristol.
Franks said they do not yet know how many new jobs will be created by the new bank’s opening.
