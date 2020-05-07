JOHNSON CITY, TENN. ––Ballad Health announced this morning that vendor Ensemble Health Partners plans to establish a regional operations service center at an undetermined regional site employing up to 500 people.

The center will service hospital and healthcare clients from throughout the nation.

Ballad selected Ensemble to provide comprehensive revenue cycle services. Ensemble Health Partners currently employs over 5,000 associates, providing services in 36 states and internationally.

“We could place our newest regional operations service center anywhere, but we chose the Appalachian Highlands as a place we want to invest, grow and become part of the fabric of the community. We could not have done this without the innovative leadership of Ballad Health," said Ensemble founder and chief executive officer Judson Ivy.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments