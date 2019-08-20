Ballad Health is seeking approval from the Virginia Department of Health to make major operational changes to its three hospitals in Wise County.
The Johnson City-based health care provider intends to continue operating all the facilities, with some consolidation of services and repurposing, according to the plan. There is no indication how quickly the state will respond, but any approved changes would take up to 90 days to implement, the document states.
Ballad operates Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap, a 78-bed facility and home of the Southwest Virginia Cancer Center. In Norton, it operates Mountain View Regional Hospital — which has a four-bed intensive care unit and 44 beds classified as skilled nursing or long-term care — and Norton Community Hospital, a 129-bed acute-care facility.
Ballad has asked permission to move inpatient and critical care services from Mountain View to Lonesome Pine and combine the two hospitals’ medical, surgical and intensive care units. Last year, the medical staff at Mountain View temporarily stopped performing surgeries due to low patient use and safety concerns, and Ballad wants the state to ratify making that decision permanent, according to the document.
In addition, Ballad wants to integrate emergency room services at Norton Community Hospital and close the ER at Mountain View.
“Last year, Norton Community Hospital saw four times as many ER visits as Mountain View,” according to the document. “The emergency department at Mountain View is now only seeing about 18 patients per day.”
On average, fewer than eight patients per day were treated in three ICUs in Wise County, with only one per day in Lonesome Pine.
The average daily census of Lonesome Pine and Mountain View averages between one and six patients, and the occupancy rates for the three were 19% at Norton, 10% at Mountain View and 15% at Lonesome Pine.
“Mountain View Regional Hospital offers important services in long-term care and skilled nursing care,” according to the document. “We will continue working with the state on options for expanding and enhancing these services and other post-acute care services at Mountain View going forward.”
Plans also include expanding behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and oncology services within the existing facilities. The proposed changes would “create space and opportunity for new services,” according to the document.
Wise County has an estimated population of 38,000, according to the U. S. Census. Norton has about 4,000 residents, and its two hospitals are separated by 2.3 miles. All three hospitals are within 12 miles of each other.
Ballad officials have been widely criticized for their handling of planned changes at hospitals in the Tri-Cities involving trauma centers and pediatric intensive care units.
In Wise, system officials are working with an 11-member visioning committee of doctors, community leaders and elected officials in developing additional future changes. The committee’s charge is to study current needs and services, review recommendations of various work groups and make recommendations to Ballad leadership.
Its members include state Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City; the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Chancellor Donna Henry; Mike Hatfield, Wise County administrator; Norton Vice Mayor Mark Caruso; Mountain Empire Community College President Kris Westover; Mike Allen, chairman of the Lonesome Pine Hospital board; Dr. Matt Cusano, a physician and Norton Community Hospital board member; LPH board Vice Chairman John Schoolcraft, who is a Wise County supervisor; Jessica Swinney, Wise County’s emergency management manager; Jibber Ward, chairman of the NCH board; and Dr. Michael Wheatley, a physician and chief of staff at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Under the terms of its 2018 cooperative agreement approved by the state Department of Health, Ballad agreed not to shutter any rural hospital for at least five years.
“These decisions were not made quickly and these improvements reflect months of thoughtful research and conversation to determine the right steps for health care in Wise County,” the document states. “Ballad Health is committed to Wise County and we believe that by combining our talented physicians and team members, along with the right resources and equipment, we can greatly improve patient safety, provide adequate staffing and enhance the quality of patient care.”