Ballad Health is currently treating 13 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and anticipates its more than 200 designated COVID-19 beds will be sufficient for a projected surge in cases, officials said Tuesday.
For the first time, hospital system officials discussed the number of cases being treated. Two of its patients are on ventilators and being treated in ICUs, including Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The Tennessee Department of Health on Tuesday reported 109 confirmed cases in nine northeast counties served by Ballad hospitals while Virginia health officials reported 31 cases in counties served by Ballad.
“We’re seeing community spread, and our numbers truly reflect this spread,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad’s infection prevention director.
“This week we’ve had a 6-week-old infant up to 90 years old. We know, with those age ranges, it really is across the board now. There really is community spread, so I want to ask our partners to focus on staying at home, social distancing, really staying apart, wearing face coverings if you’re going out. That’s the best way we can really slow this down.”
In response to a question, Swift said none of its Virginia patients is reflected in the nearly 300 “out of state” cases listed on the Tennessee website.
“We report those based on county of residence, so the way we send them in, those are going to the appropriate state numbers,” Swift said.
Swift and CEO Alan Levine said they expect the system’s designated COVID-19 beds will meet the projected peak demand. Ballad has identified two hospitals — Lonesome Pine in Wise County and Greeneville West — as dedicated for case overflow if its three tertiary care hospitals become overwhelmed. One COVID-19 patient is presently being treated at Lonesome Pine.
Levine said he spoke Monday with Stuart McWhorter, who is heading up Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 task force, about Ballad’s efforts.
“We had a great conversation about surge capacity and the work we’re doing in partnership with the state and the Army Corps of Engineers. We are collaborating with the state and Corps of Engineers … to make sure what we do is coordinated and beneficial for our region,” Levine said. “We’re modeling every single day of what the spread looks like and what we anticipate the result should we see an increase in cases. Right now we are comfortable we have the PPE [personal protective equipment] and the capacity to take care of our communities.”
Ballad plans to release more information today about expected increased demand for services, staffing and how it hopes to “mitigate” the financial damage the system and its employees are suffering due to the virus, Levine said.
In addition to Dr. Lewis, five Ballad employees at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital were treated for COVID-19. There have been no new cases there, Swift said, so that cluster of cases is “probably contained.”
Levine said Ballad “cannot afford” to have large numbers of its health care workers contract the virus — as has occurred in some other states — so they continue taking steps to limit exposure.
“Effective April 8, Ballad Health will no longer allow any visitors in our emergency departments or outpatient facilities, such as our cancer centers or surgery centers,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.
“We may permit a guest under extenuating circumstances, but those will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The only people allowed into a Ballad Health facility will be our physicians, Ballad Health team members and others required to care for our patients.”
The only exceptions will be in labor and delivery settings and the neonatal intensive care unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, where a parent or guardian will be admitted.
They will also take temperatures of all Ballad employees before starting their shifts, and anyone whose temperature exceeds 100 degrees will be sent home and rechecked in 72 hours, Deaton said.
Ballad is also implementing a protocol called Code Airway in coordination with local EMS providers. It is a two-way communication between EMS and Ballad Health when a COVID-19 patient is being transported to allow emergency room workers to prepare for their arrival.
In response to a question, Levine said the rollout of rapid testing has been successful, and they still intend to increase testing capacity soon. One area where rapid testing has been most beneficial is getting results sooner for hospitalized patients being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.
“Getting them rapid testing, we’re converting those from persons under investigation to either positive or negative. That is very helpful for our team members,” Levine said.
