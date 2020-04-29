More than a month after Ballad Health suspended non-emergency surgeries as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, the regional health care provider will gradually start performing elective procedures again beginning Monday.
“The decision to resume procedures was made very carefully,” Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, said during a Wednesday news briefing with system leaders.
Governors in both Tennessee and Virginia issued orders in March directing hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), free up capacity for COVID-19 patients and limit potential spread of the virus in facilities.
But now that more time has passed, health systems like Ballad that have not been overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases are hoping to safely resume procedures, which are a critical source of revenue.
Ballad had 12 confirmed COVID-19 patients being cared for in its facilities Wednesday and another eight who are “patients under investigation,” or suspected cases, Deaton said. In total, he said the health system had more than 300 beds available specifically for coronavirus patients, adequate PPE and more than 200 ventilators that could be used.
The decision to resume procedures comes as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said health care providers can resume these cases as soon as Friday and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order is set to expire the same day.
Northam said Wednesday that his previous order to prohibit elective surgeries and dental procedures was to preserve the state’s PPEs for front-line workers and hospitals.
“We worried that our hospitals would be overwhelmed by a surge of cases,” Northam said during a news conference Wednesday.
The governor said hospitals have not been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.
Beginning Friday, Northam said medical procedures can continue in Virginia.
A committee of physicians and other leaders from across Ballad’s system worked to develop recommendations for a plan for elective cases.
“COVID testing is going to be a critical part of this,” said Beth Jackson, a physician who served on the committee.
Patients must test negative for the virus before a surgery and procedures will be delayed for those who test positive.
Ballad faces a backlog of about 5,000 cases, CEO Alan Levine said.
Over several weeks, the system will start treating lower acuity, outpatient cases, and then start to resume cases that may require inpatient care and eventually those that require hospital stays, Levine said.
Restarting elective cases will allow Ballad to begin bringing back employees who were recently furloughed due to lower patient volumes.
The furloughs affected about 9% of Ballad’s 15,000-member workforce, but Levine did not have specific numbers about how many may expect to return in the coming weeks.
One big unknown is whether there may be patients who want to continue to delay procedures instead of moving forward in the near future, he said.
Still, Levine stressed that Ballad has a “culture of safety” and that precautions like visitation restrictions, the use of protective gear for employees and required testing and screening procedures are being taken to limit potential exposure to the virus.
In addition to the details on elective care, Ballad leaders also shared plans to expand COVID-19 testing beginning Thursday.
“If you feel you need the test, we’ll provide the test for you,” Levine said.
People who want to get tested can call Ballad’s Nurse Connect hotline at 1-833-822-5523 to determine which location to go to. Levine said results should be available within about 24 hours, but that the volume of tests going to labs will be a factor in how quickly they are turned around.
These tests will be available for a cash price of $52, but Ballad can also bill insurance and a patient who qualifies for Ballad’s charity care policy would not be charged, he said.
While Ballad does have rapid testing capabilities — results are available in a matter of hours — the system is prioritizing those resources for people with serious symptoms, emergency cases and its employees, Levine said.
