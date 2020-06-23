Nearly one-fifth of this region’s COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed during the past two weeks, prompting Ballad Health officials to urge residents not to drop their guard against the virus.
A total of 138 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported since June 9 in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia and 10 counties of Northeast Tennessee, according to both state's health departments. That represents 18.2% of the total 757 confirmed cases reported in the region since early March, when the public health pandemic first reached this area.
“Even though much of the nation has reopened and we’re all striving to move forward in our new normal, please know the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and being cautious and prevention-minded is still imperative,” said Alan Levine, Ballad Health’s chairman and chief executive officer, in a written statement.
Levine urged people to continue practicing physical distancing every time they go out in public and to wear a mask or other facial covering to reduce potential spread of the virus.
“Choosing to disregard these steps not only opens up your own risk of contracting COVID-19, but it puts everyone around you at increased risk, as well,” Levine said.
The regional totals include 32 recently confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia and 106 recently confirmed cases in Northeast Tennessee. In both instances, roughly half were located in a single county. Eighteen of the 32 recently confirmed Southwest Virginia cases are in Smyth County, and 55 of East Tennessee’s 106 recently confirmed cases are in Hamblen County.
“We anticipated that, as Virginia opened up, we would see an increase in cases as people were out more and that is what has happened in Smyth, as well as across the district,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health manager of the Mount Rogers Health District, wrote in an email. “We have community transmission and know that there is no longer a zero-risk environment, only environments with mitigated risk. We encourage everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash hands and stay home when sick.”
Across Virginia, 6,727 cases were confirmed during the past two weeks, or 11.5% of the state’s more than 58,400 cases. Tennessee has confirmed 7,958 cases since June 9, or 22.4% of its more than 35,500 cases.
Ballad Health is currently treating four COVID-19 patients at its facilities.
More than half of the new COVID-19 cases at Ballad Health have been related to travel and vacation destinations including Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, and Florida are reporting spikes, according to the statement.
“If you choose to travel, I implore you to do so safely. Research where you are going to assess the COVID-19 risk, wear your mask and avoid large groups of people. And when you return, monitor yourself for symptoms for at least 14 days, and do everything possible to limit your exposure to others, especially high-risk individuals,” Levine said.
“Even if you’re staying local this season, wear your mask any time you’re in public, even if it’s not technically required. Forgoing a mask doesn’t make you brave or subversive — it makes you reckless and a risk to everyone’s health,” he said.
Large gatherings, including family events, parties and community functions, pose a greater likelihood of COVID-19 exposure.
Anyone experiencing symptoms and believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 is advised to call Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523.
