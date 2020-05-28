I'm all for anything that will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

It's ludicrous for the governor to think he can mandate masks and I won't follow it.

I'm curious about how it will be enforced.

I think it's hypocritical given that the governor was seen without a mask at Virginia Beach over Memorial Day weekend.

I think it puts businesses that have been closed for weeks in an awkward position when needed customers aren't wearing masks.

I have mixed feelings.

I don't care.

