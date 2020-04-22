After halting elective procedures about a month ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health leaders said at a news briefing Tuesday that they are looking at how the health system may be able resume some of these surgeries.
Elective — or nonemergency — procedures were put on pause across the country last month as governors directed health care providers in their states to conserve resources that might be necessary for responding to the public health crisis.
The comments Tuesday came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that his safer-at-home order would not extend past April 30 and that the state is preparing for some businesses to reopen in the coming weeks.
Lee’s directive limiting nonemergency health care procedures remains in effect but is set to expire at the end of the month unless he extends it.
Ballad can’t currently perform those procedures in Virginia either, as Gov. Ralph Northam also directed hospitals to stop performing elective surgeries. However, that order is set to expire April 24. Northam’s separate stay-at-home order is in effect until June 10.
Ballad Health has seen sharp declines in revenues due to the pause on elective procedures and has furloughed about 9% of its 15,000-member workforce, many of whom won’t return to work until patient volumes go back up.
Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer, said Tuesday that the health system has a team working with physicians to develop protocols related to what providing nonemergency surgeries in the region would look like.
Criteria to proceed would need to include appropriate screening of patients for COVID-19 and making sure the health system has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), he said.
“It was a lot easier to close down elective procedures than it is to reopen them,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he said. “How do we protect our team members in terms of PPE and testing? How do we infuse a testing requirement into doing the testing before a patient goes for a procedure so we don’t unnecessarily expose staff members? All of these things need to be added to the equation.”
Levine said suspending elective procedures leads to a pent-up demand for those services, so there will need to be a process to properly prioritize which ones occur first. He declined to speculate Tuesday about which surgeries may resume first. He said the expertise of physicians would help guide that process.
Ballad is expected to provide more information later this week about resuming elective procedures.
