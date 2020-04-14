3 more virus deaths in Mount Rogers Health District bring total to 4

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

MARION, Va. — Three people died last week of COVID-19 in the Mount Rogers Health District, bringing that district’s total to four.

“We are deeply saddened by these tragic losses and send our condolences to the families,” district Director Dr. Karen Shelton said in a written statement.

No further information is being released out of respect for the privacy of the families.

The Mount Rogers Health District is experiencing widespread community transmission of the disease, specifically in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

Fifty-one cases were reported Monday across the district’s two cities and four counties.

Residents should assume the risk of exposure is everywhere and behave accordingly, regardless of the details of specific numbers and locations of cases, according to the statement, which urges residents to be responsible and take personal precautions.