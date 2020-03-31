Ballad Health has seen its first patient death related to COVID-19, health system leaders announced Tuesday morning.
The individual was a man over 70 with "multiple co-morbidities,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said.
“We were able to get a family member to be with this person in their final moments,” he said.
Officials declined to provide any other specific details, including whether the case came out of Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia.
Levine said he did not know if the case was related to travel or community spread of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.