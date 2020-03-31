Ballad Health has seen its first patient death related to COVID-19, health system leaders announced Tuesday morning.

The individual was a man over 70 with "multiple co-morbidities,” Ballad CEO Alan Levine said.

“We were able to get a family member to be with this person in their final moments,” he said.

Officials declined to provide any other specific details, including whether the case came out of Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia. 

Levine said he did not know if the case was related to travel or community spread of the virus.

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments