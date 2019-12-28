BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Local Advisory Council charged with helping oversee Ballad Health and the Certificate of Public Advantage governing it, will host its second annual public hearing Jan. 7 at Northeast State Community College.
The hearing is designed for members of the public who wish to comment on Ballad Health’s recently released annual report and progress of the COPA, according to the notice on the Tennessee Health Department website.
Last year’s hearing attracted several hundred people to the arts center at Northeast State, and nearly all voiced complaints about a range of concerns with the regional health care system. The vast majority focused on Ballad decisions to close the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley Medical Center and shift care for those patients to Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City — a move ultimately approved by the state — and to downgrade the trauma center status of Holston Valley and Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The committee noted those complaints and others in its 2019 annual report.
“There is a lot of concern in the community, especially around Ballad’s recently proposed changes. While Ballad’s annual report was the focus of the public hearing, most of the public comments were related to the proposed changes or other general concerns,” according to that report. “It is important to note, however, that we did hear from people after the public hearing who had positive things to say but who were hesitant to speak up during the public hearing.”
Many of the complaints were “misdirected,” according to the report, which suggested the reason was “the law is difficult to understand, or because the roles of the LAC, the COPA monitor and the Department of Health need to be clarified.”
“Coming out of the public hearing, the LAC is developing a comprehensive public input process to illicit a more diverse set of perspectives and to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to be heard and provide feedback in a productive and constructive way,” the report said.
Under the law, the local committee has three primary functions:
» Recommend to the department how funds in the population health initiatives fund should be spent;
» Host an annual public hearing to allow a formal process for the public to comment on the health system’s annual report and the ongoing performance of the health system, and;
» Publish the Local Advisory Council annual report on community feedback for review by the COPA Monitor and the Department of Health.
Included in Ballad’s annual report are details of its consolidation of services within its Wise County, Virginia, facilities, plans to reopen and operate a hospital and provide health care services in Lee County, Virginia, and realigning some services in Kingsport and Greene County, where Ballad operates two hospitals.
It also lists accomplishments during the year that count toward fulfilling its pledges to invest in improving community health.
Financially, in its first full year as a merged health system, Ballad reported improved financial results.
For the year ending June 30, 2019, operating cash flow improved 15.4% to $228.1 million, up from $197.6 million in the prior year. Total cash flow [EBITDA, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] improved to $254.6 million versus $199.6 million in the same 12-month period prior year, a 27.5% increase. Revenue for the year grew 1.3%, while expenses remained flat, leading to an improvement in the operating margin to 1.7% from 0.5% in the prior year. Operating income improved to $36.5 million, up from $9.9 million in the same period prior year,” according to the report.
“Ballad Health has so far been successful providing lower overall costs to consumers while also improving its own financial performance, proving that better quality should mean lower costs,” CEO Alan Levine said in announcing the results.
“Our improved financial performance is positive proof that by reducing lower acuity admissions and working with our payers across Medicare, Medicaid and commercial lines of services, we can reduce the cost of care for employers and consumers. These opportunities will expand as payment models move further toward increased sharing of risk between the payers and Ballad Health. By focusing on reducing unnecessary duplication in cost, we can be stronger financially as we continue to see a decline in inpatient utilization.”
