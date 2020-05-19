JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health announced Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with Premier Inc., a North Carolina-based supplier of medical products.
Ballad Health is now a health system owner of Premier Inc. and partners with the company to ensure high-quality supplies and services for the people served by Ballad, according to a written statement. Initial areas of focus will include domestic suppliers of personal protective equipment, as well as manufacturers of medical commodities currently in shortage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Twice this year alone, Ballad Health has been impacted by the unreliability of the supply chain from China,” Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said in the statement.
“An interruption in our services took place in January due to a Chinese manufacturer not demonstrating compliance with FDA standards, thus rendering those sterile gowns unreliable and unusable. And then during the rise of COVID-19, the world has seen the impact of this overreliance on the current supply chain.
“Ballad Health is joining leading national health systems to use our purchasing power to break this cycle and fund American and other reliable alternatives. Not only does this create more diversity in the supply chain, but it also helps our workforce retain the supplies they need to stay safe, healthy and able to provide quality care for the patients that count on us,” Levine said.
During the pandemic, the U.S. and state governments, as well as private health providers, sometimes struggled to ensure adequate supplies of gloves, masks and other essential supplies used to protect health care workers and patients.
About 80% of all supplies are sourced from Southeast Asia, according to the statement. Early in the pandemic, these nations closed borders and prevented U.S. access to supplies, triggering widespread shortages.
“One of the major lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the current U.S. supply chain overleverages foreign markets for many vital medical products, which can inhibit our ability to manage through a pandemic or another natural disaster,” Premier President Michael J. Alkire said in the statement.
Premier is a publicly traded firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that works with hospitals, systems and health care providers nationwide, offering integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services.
