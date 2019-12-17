JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Widespread influenza activity in the Tri-Cities has prompted Ballad Health to place visitation restrictions at all of its hospitals, according to a news release.
Those that are younger than 18 years old and anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked to not visit hospital patients at this time. Flu-like symptoms include cough, fever, body aches, headache, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, chills and fatigue. Ballad Health also asks that patients limit visitors to two at a time.
“Flu rates are already high, and we don’t think we’re anywhere near the peak yet,” said Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director of infection prevention, in the release. “We’re implementing these restrictions at our hospitals to protect our patients and our community as a whole.”
Ballad Health has recorded 270 flu cases since Sept. 26. The rates nearly doubled from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14. Influenza A and influenza B are circulating throughout the region, even though it is rare for influenza B to be prevalent this early in the season, Swift said in the release.
While symptoms of influenza A and B appear similar, influenza B typically causes more severe illness in children, which is why Ballad’s visitation restrictions are designed to limit potential flu exposure to healthy children, the release states.
“Last year, we didn’t have 100 flu cases in a week until the third week of January; this year, that happened in the second week of December,” Swift said. “The quickly increasing numbers match the trends happening regionally and nationally – this is shaping up to be an early and severe flu season across Tennessee, Virginia and other southern states. We fully expect our numbers to get much higher before they start declining.”
A flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, especially pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with a chronic health condition or weakened immune system.
