Questions about COVID-19?

If you think you might be sick with COVID-19, call your health provider or health department to be screened.

» Ballad Health patients: Call 833-822-5523. Line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

» Sullivan County Regional Health Department: 423-279-2777

» Tennessee hotline: 877-857-2945

If you have questions about COVID-19 and the coronavirus that causes it, visit:

www.balladhealth.org

www.sullivanhealth.org

www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html