Ballad Health announced Wednesday that it has set up an emergency team to manage its response to COVID-19 after the Sullivan County Regional Health Department confirmed the region’s first case of the illness Tuesday.
The health company’s statement came as Tennessee reported two more cases of COVID-19 in Davidson and Williamson counties, the number of known cases in the U.S. neared 1,000, and the World Health Organization officially declared the infection a global pandemic. Virginia reported nine presumptive positive cases Wednesday.
Ballad Health’s Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) will function to quickly make decisions about the supplies and policies the health care provider uses to combat the virus across its various facilities. Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer, will serve as the special group’s incident commander, meaning he’ll lead the group in making those decisions.
The Sullivan County resident confirmed to have COVID-19 has not been inside Ballad Health’s facilities and is self-isolating at home under the Health Department’s supervision, according to the health company’s website.
Company officials would not confirm whether Ballad Health is currently testing anyone for the virus but said they will make any positive test results public.
“People have to understand that, with this virus, there obviously is the potential for it to be out there,” said Allie Hinds Adams, a public information officer for Ballad Health, during a Wednesday conference call with local media. “What we can say is that with any virus, whether flu or COVID-19, if you’re sick, stay home to prevent the spread of anything.”
Adams and other officials said the company aims to announce new screening protocols for the virus by Thursday. The group also said that Ballad Health will reduce the number of permitted entrances to its buildings as a precaution.
While most people who have COVID-19 will only experience mild symptoms, Adams said she is concerned about its potential impacts on more vulnerable people.
“This is a novel virus. The entire population is susceptible,” Adams said. “We worry about those people who do have a mild illness spreading it ... to people who are very susceptible to this.”
For that reason, Adams said, even people experiencing the minor flu-like symptoms affiliated with the virus, such as a cough, fever and congestion, should stay home. Any Ballad Health patients experiencing those symptoms, she said, should call the company’s Nurse Connect number (833-822-5523) to begin screening for the illness by phone.
Health experts say the groups most susceptible to COVID-19 are those who are older than 60, those with weakened immune systems and anyone with chronic health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a virus that was first detected in central China several months ago. The virus is related to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused past epidemics.
