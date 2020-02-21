BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.— Ballad Health and its CEO, Alan Levine, are among those donating funds toward efforts to find 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who is at the center of an Amber Alert in Sullivan County.

"The search for Evelyn Boswell continues," the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "We are appreciative of the information that has been sent and we encourage those that still have information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND."

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the reward for the safe return of Evelyn Boswell has been established. Cassidy has donated $1,000.

Levine has donated $5,000 and Ballad Health have donated $25,000. Fuller Paving Group has donated $2,000.

The Krazy Gringos food truck is also hosting a fundraiser Sunday at noon at the Sheriff's Office to raised money for the efforts, according to the business's Facebook page.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments