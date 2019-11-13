JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health this week announced solid financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which ended Sept. 31.
Operating cash flow improved 7.2% to $51.9 million from $48.5 million in the same quarter prior year. Total cash flow [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization] improved to $58.7 million versus $52.6 million in the same quarter prior year, an 11.7% increase, according to a written statement.
Revenue for the quarter increased by 4.5%, while expenses increased by 3.7%, leading to an improvement in the operating margin over the prior year.
The operating margin improved to 0.8% compared to a loss of 0.04% for the same quarter last year. The EBITDA margin improved to 10.9% in the quarter from 10.2% in the prior year quarter.
During this time, the health system reported that some patient interactions declined.
Acute discharges declined by 2.6%; total surgeries decreased by 1.1% to 18,106 cases. Ambulatory surgery cases reported decreased by 24%, due to a restructuring of two joint venture surgery centers, which increased physician participation. This restructuring results in Ballad Health no longer consolidating the volumes for reporting purposes, according to the statement.
The system’s efforts to use lower cost settings have been successful, according to the statement, with emergency department visits declining by 5,000 in the quarter and urgent care visits increasing by 4,000 over the same quarter prior year.
The health system implemented a reduction in pricing for all physician entities, including urgent care, by an average of 17%, while increasing the uninsured discount for physician clinics to 77%.
During the quarter, Ballad Health continued to make investment in infrastructure and expansion of the number of providers for the region. Ballad Health invested $27 million into a variety of capital projects ranging from health information technology to replacement of patient beds.
Additionally, during the quarter, Ballad Health invested in 65 new providers starting work in the region during the first quarter, including 31 physicians and 34 advanced practice providers in specialties including neurosurgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiology, primary care, pediatrics and psychiatry. Since the closing of the merger that created Ballad Health, 182 new providers have begun work in the region — 88 physicians and 94 advanced practice providers, according to the statement.
Beyond financial reporting, the Joint Commission recently recertified the comprehensive stroke program at Johnson City Medical Center as a comprehensive stroke center. Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital continue their service as certified advanced primary stroke centers.
Recently, Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center were named among the top 10% of hospitals for medical excellence in stroke care by one independent organization, while Holston Valley Medical Center ranked first in the nation for interventional carotid care.
“We are proud that independent accreditation agencies during this quarter concluded that Ballad Health’s hospitals continue providing the highest levels of quality, while at the same time, we have continued to decrease the total cost of care for our region,” said Alan Levine, chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health. “Ballad Health is doing all this while announcing major investment in increased access to care.”
In addition, Ballad Health’s accountable care organization, AnewCare Collaborative, was named by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as one of only 18 in the nation to have achieved savings in each of the six years of the federal program, while at the same time achieving quality scores in excess of 90%, according to the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.