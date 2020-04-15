Ballad Health has established a recovery committee to develop a “battle plan” of how to resume more normal operations amid a COVID-19 pandemic that threatens its financial wellbeing.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine on Tuesday outlined how that committee would function and what its role would be as the system faces massive financial losses while bracing for a potential surge of COVID-19 cases.
Speaking during the system’s regular biweekly news briefing, Levine outlined the financial quandary many health systems face in the wake of a virus that is stretching hospitals in some larger cities to the breaking point but has yet to significantly impact this region.
“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve been through 12 hurricanes, two pandemics and the largest oil spill in history, and this, by far, is the most challenging series of issues I’ve ever seen,” Levine said in response to a question.
“Normally you have an event, then there’s a response to an event. With this event, you’re planning for a potential surge that may or may not come. If it does, you don’t know when,” Levine said. “You’re dealing with human behavior, which we have no control over, and a health system in a rural community that — even before the pandemic — was facing its own financial challenges. … It is, by far, the most daunting financial challenge I’ve ever seen.”
Chief Administrative Officer Marvin Eichorn will head the committee, which will work with physicians to develop options on how best to begin offering regular services.
“The team is looking at how we can seek certain recovery from FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] and how can we recover our lost volumes and start ramping back up,” Levine said. “What assumptions should we make about how much volume will come back, and what kind of financial projections can we make based on those assumptions? From that data, we can start making operational decisions about what that looks like, going forward.”
Calling it a “battle plan,” Levine wants to take a military-style approach to make sure the plan will work.
“It’s very much like the military. They’ll present the best options, and I’ll tell them why it won’t work. It helps us make a better product, so when we are ready for it, it’s [already] been challenged and tested, so it will hopefully work. Any plan will require agility and flexibility,” Levine said.
The recovery committee is expected to submit its recommendations by early May.
The CEO predicts the health system will experience “tens of millions of dollars” in operating losses this year after being directed to discontinue most elective procedures, and it will face a “major challenge” with cash flow.
Ballad has received a $200 million advance from the federal Medicare Administration to help with current needs but must repay those funds, Levine said. Additionally, the system received $30 million from the recently approved federal stimulus act.
Ballad has also secured lines of credit from its banks, Levine said.
In recent weeks, Ballad furloughed some employees, imposed wage cuts on management, temporarily closed some urgent care clinics and made other changes to address drastically reduced volumes of medical procedures, tests, surgeries and physician visits in the wake of stay-at-home directives by governors in both states.
As of Tuesday, 11 people are being treated for COVID-19 at Ballad’s 21 hospitals, down from 15 on Monday. The system has more than 300 beds designated to treat COVID-19 cases, should a surge occur.
To date, there have been 150 confirmed cases within Ballad’s Tennessee footprint, with eight deaths, according to the state health department. Many of those patients are classified as recovered. There have been 66 confirmed cases in Ballad’s Virginia service area with eight deaths.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has talked about restarting that state’s businesses — possibly in May — while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has targeted mid-June during his briefings with the news media.
“The million-dollar question is when is the right time? That’s the challenge the governor has, looking at the economy, and I think the phased approach is appropriate,” Levine said. “There are parts of the state where the virus has not been very malignant and seems to be more controlled and other parts of the state where it has been more problematic.”
Levine said some procedures need to resume, for patients who are in pain or taking pain medication waiting until a procedure can be done.
“Even as we’re ramping up elective procedures, there’s still a [COVID-19] virus out there that’s going to potentially spread again,” Levine said. “There are health care reasons — and it’s been financially devastating for hospitals — but there are health reasons why you want to take care of people who have needs.”
