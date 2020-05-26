JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health will begin lifting some visitation restrictions put into place to protect community members, patients and employees from COVID-19 today, a press release from Ballad states.
Ballad Health leadership has decided to ease some restrictions that were instituted on March 21 due to sustained reductions in new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Effective Tuesday Ballad Health’s latest visitation policy and patient guidelines are:
» One visitor at a time will be allowed per inpatient who hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19. Visiting hours are limited from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
» Only one designated visitor may accompany patients in the regular and pediatric emergency departments.
» One designated visitor or support person may accompany each patient receiving an inpatient procedure or surgery.
» One support person will be allowed for laboring and obstetric patients.
» Two parents or guardians will be permitted in the NICU, PICU and in rooms with a pediatric patient. Hours of visitation are not restricted in these areas.
Ballad Health will continue to maintain its policy of not allowing visitors under 18 unless they qualify for an approved extenuating circumstance. Additionally, no visitation is allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or patients who are under investigation, except during end-of-life situations. The no visitation policy will continue to apply to behavioral health patients and long-term care patients undergoing outpatient testing, unless that patient needs special assistance.
Visitation rules for palliative care, hospice, comfort care and critical care patients who are not COVID-19 positive, remain the same.
All visitors entering Ballad Health facilities must be screened and wear a cloth face covering or mask, provided by themselves. Visitors without a cloth face covering will not be permitted to visit.
These updated visitation policies will remain in place until further notice. An increased surge of COVID-19 patients in our community or hospitals may cause visitation restrictions to be reinstated. COVID-19 news and updates will continue to be shared to www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.