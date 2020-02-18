The Local Advisory Council that helps monitor Ballad Health wants the state to better inform the public regarding its role.
That was one of three recommendations included in the nine-member council’s annual report, submitted to the Tennessee Department of Health earlier this month. The council was established as one part of the Certificate of Public Advantage that governs the regional health care system operations in Tennessee.
The report follows a January public hearing designed to elicit public input about the results of Ballad Health’s annual report. It deals primarily with the health care system’s financial performance compared to the prior year and strides made toward accomplishing goals included in the COPA with Tennessee and the similar cooperative agreement governing Ballad facilities in Virginia.
The council found, “based on comments from the public hearing, the LAC’s role needs to be better communicated to the public,” according to the report.
It asks state health officials to “consider assisting” the council in “better defining” its role to the public and news media and make it clear the council “is not charged with overseeing the merger,” which it calls a common misconception.
None of the 20-plus speakers at the January public hearing addressed any aspect of Ballad’s annual report but voiced disagreement over Ballad decisions to shutter the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport and downgrade trauma centers in Kingsport and Bristol. They also expressed concerns about access to and quality of care and Ballad’s practice of suing patients who haven’t paid bills.
“The role of the LAC is to facilitate public input, recommend to the Tennessee Department of Health how certain funds should be spent, hold an annual public hearing and publish an annual report with community feedback,” according to the recommendation.
In a cover letter to state COPA Monitor Larry Fitzgerald and Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, advisory council Chairman Dennis Phillips outlined details of the hearing.
“While the primary purpose of the public hearing was to discuss Ballad’s annual report, there were no public comments related to the report. Most of the comments were not directly related to the COPA,” Phillips wrote. “Many of the comments related to individual patient care experiences and were outside the scope of the COPA. Ballad has committed to Tennessee regulators to investigate each of the patient care issues raised at the LAC meeting, and we have requested that the state conduct its own independent investigation.”
During the January hearing, some speakers challenged Phillips and said the hearing should include a wider range of topics related to Ballad.
“There seems to continue to be a general misunderstanding in the community about what issues relate to the COPA and what issues are outside of the scope of the COPA. It is also worth considering that the format of the public hearing may not provide a forum for a wider set of perspectives, positive comments, etc.,” Phillips wrote.
The advisory council also recommended the state consider reducing the number of population health measures that Ballad is held accountable for to no more than 13, to better align with Virginia requirements. It also urged review of the impact of a 35% hiring cap on physicians in any specialty, which they say conflicts with a Virginia requirement.
