JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health executive Todd Norris has been elected to serve on the board of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation.
The senior vice president of community health and system advancement for Ballad Health was one of the two new members the foundation’s Board of Directors elected during the organization’s fall meeting on Sept. 18, according to a news release from Ballad.
Norris has years of experience in the health care sector, and he currently helps lead Ballad’s work to become a community health improvement organization focused on reducing disease through prevention and disease management, the release states.
