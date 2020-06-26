Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University announced a partnership Friday to create an institute to study adverse childhood experiences, according to a news release.

These experiences, also called ACEs, will be the focus of the Strong BRAIN (Building Resilience through ACEs-Informed Networking) Institute, the release states.

ACEs include abuse and neglect and can have lasting impacts on children into adulthood, the release notes. Studies have found that if a person has more adverse childhood experiences, they can have a higher the risk of health, social and economic problems.

Some of the institute’s work will include developing practices to address the effects of ACEs on health and health disparities, as well as educating the region on the important of being trauma informed, according to the release.

The institute will be supported through a five-year gift from Ballad to ETSU, the release states.

