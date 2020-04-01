Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine is planning to forego his pay for the next 60 days and contribute all of the funds to an employee assistance fund, according a series of tweets he posted Wednesday morning.
“Across the nation, we are seeing pay reduction, furloughs, and other steps meant to shore up the health care safety nets,” Levine wrote.
“[Ballad Health] is obviously evaluating its options to ensure we have the resources to provide care to our region. That having been said, I will not ask our team members, who are already feeling some of this, to do something I’m not personally willing to face myself.”
Later in the thread, Levine encouraged people who may be facing pressures on their mental health from the pandemic’s impacts to talk with someone.
The comments mirrored what Levine said at a news briefing Tuesday, when he urged people to seek mental health resources amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
“It is not a sign of weakness to seek help,” Levine said.
Ballad Health’s Respond Crisis Hotline is available at 800-366-1132.
