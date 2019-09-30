BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
NASHVILLE, Tenn. --- Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine was among nine people appointed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Public Charter School Commission on Monday.
Lee made more than 100 appointees to a series of state boards and commissions. Levine was not appointed to any of the boards or commissions focused on medicine, medical practice or healthcare related subjects.
For the Public Charter School Commission Levine of Washington County, Tom Griscom of Hamilton County and Eddie Smith of Knox County will represent East Tennessee.
David Hanson of Davidson County, Mary Pierce of Davidson County and Wendy Tucker of Williamson County will represent Middle Tennessee.
Terence Patterson of Shelby County, Christine Richards of Shelby County and Derwin Sisnett of Shelby County will represent West Tennessee.
