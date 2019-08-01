JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Ballad Health announced several organizational changes Thursday, including in corporate leadership, a new behavioral health program and new roles for several physicians.
Eric Deaton has been named Ballad Health’s chief operating officer, with oversight of Ballad Health’s systemwide operations, including a newly created Behavioral Services Division. Previously, Deaton was Wellmont Health System’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Marvin Eichorn has been named chief administrative officer, with oversight of corporate operations and services, and Ballad Health’s value-based services administrative organization. Eichorn has held senior leadership roles within the former Mountain States Health Alliance system since 1998, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
Taylor Hamilton has been named chief consumer officer, a role created to develop new and innovative interactions with patients and families, listen to the needs of consumers and physicians and use those insights to develop an improved patient experience, the release states. Hamilton will continue to oversee marketing and communications.
Ballad is creating the Ballad Behavioral Health Services Division in anticipation of millions of dollars of investment into serving a critical need for services in collaboration with other community partners.
Trish Baise will serve as CEO of Behavioral Health Services, with oversight of all inpatient and outpatient services, including Overmountain Recovery and 186 behavioral health beds throughout the system, including those at Woodridge Hospital and Ridgeview Pavilion.
Nine physicians with more than 100 years of combined experience caring for patients in the Appalachian Highlands region have been named to key leadership roles, Ballad said in the news release.
“Ballad Health seeks to be a national leader in both clinical quality and value-based care,” said Alan Levine, chairman and CEO. “We believe the only way we will sustain success is to create more opportunities for collaboration with physicians.”
Dr. Clay Runnels will serve as chief physician executive with oversight of all clinical services, quality, service lines, Ballad Health Medical Associates, health research and graduate medical education.
Dr. Amit Vashist will serve as chief clinical officer, focusing on clinical quality, value-based initiatives to improve quality while reducing cost of care, performance improvement and oversight of the clinical delivery of care. He will also serve as the liaison to the Ballad Health Clinical Council, of which he is chairman.
Dr. Matthew Loos will serve as chief academic officer, overseeing academic programs and partnerships as well as graduate medical education programs. Loos has served as chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Washington County, Tennessee, market since 2016 and will continue in that role on an interim basis.
Dr. Chris Metzger will serve as system chair of clinical research, overseeing the advancement of clinical research activities within Ballad Health hospitals and clinics, including clinical trials.
Dr. Mark Patterson will serve as president of Ballad Health Medical Associates, overseeing operation of more than 800 physicians, advanced practice providers and urgent care services.
Dr. Mark Wilkinson will serve as vice president of medical staff services and hospital based programs, overseeing all aspects of physician credentialing, medical staff governance, peer review and hospital-based programs and services.
Dr. Herb Ladley has been named chief medical officer for Ballad Health’s Northwest Division. Ladley has a long tenure as a cardiologist and physician leader at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
Dr. Daniel Lewis has been named chief medical officer for both campuses of Greeneville Community Hospital. Lewis is a board-certified family medicine physician with an additional certificate of added qualification in sports medicine.
Dr. Shari Rajoo has been named chief medical officer for population health services. Rajoo is a primary care physician who has worked with Ballad for 10 years, most recently serving as assistant vice president and medical director of population health for Ballad Health Medical Associates.