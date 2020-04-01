Starting this week, Ballad Health will be among the first health care systems in the nation to deploy rapid testing for COVID-19.
The regional health system announced Wednesday it has acquired the technology to get test results within hours instead of days, according to a written statement. The test technology was developed by the diagnostics company Cepheid.
“Ballad Health has been working hard to serve the needs of the community during this trying time and finding ways to streamline testing for COVID-19 has been one of our top priorities,” said Brad Price, senior vice president and chief integration officer at Ballad Health.
Price said Ballad Health will have the capacity to process approximately 50 of the rapid tests per day, but that number is expected to grow to 400 rapid tests per day in the coming weeks.
“We are eager to scale up our capacity and taking care to utilize rapid testing where it’s needed most,” said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This prioritization helps us preserve needed personal protective equipment for our team members and slow community spread.”
