TAZEWELL, Va. — It took longer than expected, but the Dragon is finally welcoming visitors.
The 5,100-square-foot Back of the Dragon Welcome Center on West Main Street in Tazewell is open at half-capacity, and motorcycle and sports car riders are stopping in daily as they ride the popular 32-mile route of winding curves between Tazewell and Marion. In addition to offering food, beverages, yogurt and souvenirs, the center offers people a place to relax.
There are couches and tables inside with four big-screen TVs and music from a Cirrus Radio connection. While the pandemic has canceled the big rally held every summer, the center still welcomes riders from around the country. Those at the center are also looking to the future, when the restrictions are lifted and live events can be held again.
Director of Marketing Jamie Dillon said that business has been good, and they have had cars and motorcycles on display regularly. They hosted a group of Mini Cooper drivers from across the South over the weekend of May 29-30.
The center has an area offering merchandise related to the Back of the Dragon. It also has a kiosk where people can obtain information about events, entertainment and other businesses in the area.
The Back of the Dragon will also offer a food truck with a varied menu, where customers can place orders via an iPad, and their food is delivered to either inside or outside. The center will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. during riding season.
Larry Davidson, Danny Addison and company have been planning for several years and are not stopping with the center or the rallies they have hosted over the last several years. The company hopes to have the former Litz Mansion on Marion Avenue converted into a “Dragon’s Lair” for use by large groups later this summer.
They are also looking at converting property on West Main Street for use as lodging by tourists. The Back of the Dragon Welcome Center operated out of a mobile home prior to construction of the new facility.
In addition to the center, they have outdoor tables for use by the public and a 12-foot dragon that attracts lots of picture-takers. A local artist created the dragon, which is similar to those on the TV show “Game of Thrones.”
Adults and children alike get their picture taken in front of the dragon. Most of the drivers have the photo taken with their bike or car.
