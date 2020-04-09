CLEVELAND, Va. — In effect until further notice, the Virginia Department of Health recommends against recreational water use by people and pets and consuming fish from a portion of the Clinch River in Russell County, due to problems with the wastewater treatment plant serving the town of Cleveland, according to a news release.

On April 4, the sewage treatment plant serving Cleveland was severely damaged, the release states. The state said immediate precautions are in place such as pumping of the sewage and hauling to a nearby facility and repairs to the sewage treatment plant will be underway soon.

Even with the precautions, the VDH said there remains a high likelihood that raw sewage may overflow from the sewage collection system and sewage treatment plant and enter the Clinch River until repairs are completed.

The advisory extends along the river from the campground in Cleveland to the public boat launch ramp at Carterton.

