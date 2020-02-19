The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 16-month old child.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.
Investigators immediately began an investigation. The Sheriff's Office said they have since discovered that the child, Evelyn Boswell was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019. Evelyn is a white female with blue eyes weighing approximately 28 pounds and approximately 24 inches tall.
The child’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, has been involved in the investigation along with the father, Ethan Perry, who is active duty in the military, stationed in Louisiana, the Sheriff's Office said.
Contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 in reference to any information the public may have in regard to this missing child.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued."
