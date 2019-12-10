Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT... SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES, BUT SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS MAY RECEIVE UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOWFALL. MOST OF THE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL OCCUR ON THE GRASSY AND ELEVATED SURFACES. SNOW TAPERS OFF AFTER MIDNIGHT. TRAVEL ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN MAY BECOME DIFFICULT DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS WITH SNOW COVERED AND SLICK ROADS.