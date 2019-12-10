MARION, Va. — After three patients made an “unauthorized departure” from the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion on Monday night, they were found Tuesday morning by authorities in nearby Wythe County.
The three men, who were not identified, appeared to have walked about 17 miles overnight from the institute to the Rural Retreat community, where they were taken into custody around 8 a.m. and returned to the mental health care facility, according to Marion Police Chief John Clair.
The men were primarily at risk for self-harm, and authorities were concerned about their safety, Clair said.
“These aren’t criminals who broke out of a prison,” he said.
Local police started searching for the men around 8 p.m. Monday after they were reported missing, Clair said. He said the men were patients receiving court-ordered treatment at the 179-bed state psychiatric facility operated by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Local search efforts Monday night involving K-9s and search teams proved unsuccessful, and the town of Marion issued a news release on social media identifying the men as Jay Scott Reed, 28, of Radford; Derek Allen Malcolm, 26, of Pulaski County; and David Adam Willis, 32, of Wise County.
Authorities later found the trio in Wythe County, and it appeared they had traveled on foot along the railroad tracks and nearby wooded areas, Clair said. They were taken into custody without incident and returned to the institute.
Investigators believe the men coordinated their departure prior to Monday night, Clair said.
State officials confirmed Tuesday that the patients were returned to the facility and that the institute is conducting an internal investigation.
“Staff followed all procedures in accordance with policy, including prompt notification of law enforcement agencies,” Meghan McGuire, a spokeswoman for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “SWVMHI is currently conducting an internal investigation to determine how this occurred and to prevent it from happening again. Ensuring the safety of the individuals at SWVMHI and at all state hospitals is critically important.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.