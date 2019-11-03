ABINGDON, Va. — Bunny Medeiros believes there is healing power in telling your story — especially if the story is one that moves hearts and minds.
In fact, the Abingdon author described the writing of her recently released memoir as a “cathartic and enriching” experience that has helped her connect to her family roots and to people in her life.
Her book, “Walking to Wijiji: My Journey Overcoming Loneliness,” captures two of her greatest passions — writing and traveling. In 2014, she wrote a profile of Damascus, Virginia, “Friendliest Town on the Trail,” her first published book.
And while Medeiros talks about the many places she has discovered on her travels, it is the places within her that have caused the greatest struggles in her life.
Her book reveals the person she was and the person she has become — a woman who feels grateful for the many choices that have brought joy into her life.
Medeiros will lead a public discussion and reading of her book from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Elderspirit Community Center at 125 Elderspirit Court in Abingdon. The author will have books available for purchase.
She hopes readers will gain insights into things they have experienced on their own journeys. “I hope my readers gain a value of their roots, find a sense of place as an adult and reach their own place of contentment,” Medeiros said.
“There are so many things in my lifeline that have pointed to challenges. There has been loneliness, feelings of not belonging and searching for a voice. I’ve come to explore these three important threads and how they relate to the person I have become.”
Divided into seven parts, the book’s first five chapters take her through young adulthood, her time spent living in Boston and a European adventure, all leading to her eventual move to Virginia.
The author delves deeply into her hometown history, including the Portuguese immigration that is her family history.
Medeiros spent formative years in a Portuguese neighborhood in the mill town of Fall River, Massachusetts. One of the things absent in her life as a child was friendships. “My sister had friends, but there was no one my age for me. I yearned for friends.”
It was not until the fourth grade that Medeiros befriended Del, a friend she continues to communicate with today.
At age 11, her parents moved the family to California but returned to their previous home three years later. “We crossed the country twice in our old Hudson car, which I guess set the tone for my love of travel throughout my life.”
Although her family was intact and offered security, Medeiros said her feelings of loneliness didn’t wash away. “I was a popular student, but deep down I still coped with not fitting in.”
Medeiros, who has enjoyed a career in nursing and massage therapy, described many “significant moments” that changed the course of her life.
A challenging relationship with her daughter left her fighting some of the same feelings she experienced as a child.
“Travel was a way of coping with what was missing in my life,” said the author.
In 1993, Medeiros went on a meditative solo adventure to Wijiji, an Anasazi Native American ruin in Chaco Canyon, New Mexico — a trip that inspired the title of the book.
“It’s significant because it was a place where I made a life-changing decision,” said Medeiros, whose journeys recently continued when she fulfilled a wish she’d kept for 25 years of visiting her ancestors’ homeland, the Azores in Portugal.
“This trip brought my story full circle. I came back feeling a new sense of wholeness and more contentment about where I am in my life now. I found contentment in looking back on my roots and learning more of my ancestral history.”
Medeiros writes in her book, “My story is not filled with drama or celebrity but getting it out of my head and where it is lodged in my tissue has brought confidence in believing it is a story worth sharing.
“Writing itself has become part of my journey.”
“Walking to Wijiji: My Journey Overcoming Loneliness” can be purchased at www.amazon.com.
