Former Virginia Highlands Community College President Gene Couch claimed nearly $1,000 in inappropriate reimbursed expenses, a 2018 audit report shows.
The report was issued Sept. 26, 2018, by the audit and consulting team of the Virginia Community College System. The audit team investigated “allegations of credit card abuse, expense report abuse and inappropriate foundation donation benefits involving Dr. Gene Couch,” according to the report.
The Virginia State Police investigated the matter and turned its findings over to local prosecutors, who said they found no evidence a state law was violated.
Couch, 58, served as VHCC president from 2014 to 2018 before being directed to “vacate” the campus last October, shortly after announcing plans to retire. Couch was recently named president of the new Virginia Business College planned for the former Virginia Intermont College campus in Bristol, Virginia.
Contacted Friday, Couch said he was not aware of such a report.
Auditors reviewed expense reports dating back to May 2017 and found “at least one instance of inappropriate reimbursement for travel which included the president’s wife,” according to the report.
The losses to the college or misuse of state funds total $951.52, the report shows.
The audit also determined Couch did not have a college credit card. The report was signed by Whit Madere, director of audit and consulting team for the state community college system.
The Bristol Herald Courier obtained the 2018 report and a Virginia State Police criminal referral form from Virginia Community College System through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Couch announced his retirement from Virginia Highlands last Oct. 15. Three days later, college system Chancellor Glenn DuBois issued an email ordering Couch to vacate the campus, citing an unfavorable campus climate survey and the findings of an independent audit. Couch was reassigned as a special assistant to DuBois.
“We are notifying the office of the State Inspector General, the Auditor of Public Accounts and the Virginia State Police of what we believe to be potential ‘criminal acts or acts of fraud, waste, abuse or corruption,’” according to the Sept. 26 report.
The Virginia Department of State Police criminal referral form shows boxes marked next to categories of “procurement violations” and “tax/program fraud,” citing the $951 amount and naming Couch as suspected of the violation.
That document also shows VHCC Police Chief Blake Andis discovered the issue Aug. 28, 2018. Copies of that form were distributed to Andis and DuBois.
The report noted no administrative action occurred at that time.
State Police reviewed the matter, spokeswoman Corinne Geller confirmed in a Friday email to the Herald Courier.
“Once the Virginia State Police completed its investigation, the special agent turned it over to the Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney for review and adjudication,” Geller wrote in the email.
Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Joshua Cumbow asked to be excused from the case, and on Nov. 8, 2018, the Circuit Court appointed Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp as special prosecutor regarding the Virginia State Police investigation of Couch, a court document shows.
“The Commonwealth's Attorney declined prosecution and no charges were placed. Thus, state police concluded its investigation in December 2018,” Geller wrote in her email.
“My office was as special prosecutor to review the findings of the Virginia State Police investigation,” Slemp wrote in an email to the Herald Courier. “Upon review and discussion of the facts with the special agent, we determined that there was no credible evidence of a violation of any state law allegedly committed by Dr. Couch. Accordingly, we declined to prosecute at the time. As always, however, although we closed our file, we would reconsider if any additional evidence was brought to our attention.”
In a Nov. 19, 2018, memo, Wise County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Lammers wrote, “It is the opinion of this attorney that there is not a prosecutable case. The acts complained of are generally non-actionable or civil in nature. Bad management is not in and of itself a crime.”
The 2018 audit report also identified other transactions related to the college foundation that “appear to be inappropriate.” Auditors did not have the authority to fully investigate the [college] foundation account.
It cites transactions, including Couch receiving honorariums to attend the Higher Education Research and Development Institute conferences.
“That money should be remitted to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the report states. “However the money was given to the VHCC Foundation with directives with regard to the use of those funds. In one instance, the directive included the purchase of an area rug and hosting of a social event at his [Couch’s] house. Dr. Couch was reimbursed for the rug and the social, as well as for parking at hotel at the HERDI conference. Dr. Couch was given a charitable contributions credit for those ‘donations’ to the foundation.”
Additionally, the report questions other transactions involving Couch and college finances.
“There are also suspected transactions involving use of the foundation as a pass-through account in order to obtain charitable contribution receipts,” according to the report. “For example, Dr. Couch has a membership to Olde Farm Golf Club paid by using foundation money, which is allegedly used to take his family to dine rather than community networking.”
The audit and consulting team ultimately sought additional review of the situation.
“Due to the known pattern of transactions and ACT’s limited authority with regard to the foundation accounts, we request that another agency investigate this matter further to determine whether there are further abuses to the commonwealth or at the federal level,” the report concludes.
A spokesman for the Virginia Community College System declined to comment for this story.
“We do not comment on confidential personnel matters. What I can say is that we look forward to the future at Virginia Highlands Community College and are excited about a new permanent president who will be named for VHCC in the not too distant future,” spokesman Jim Babb wrote in an email.
The Bristol Herald Courier also contacted the U.S. Attorney’s office for Western Virginia, as to a possible investigation.
“The United States Attorney’s Office has no comment. As per Department of Justice Policy, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation,” spokesman Brian McGinn wrote in an email.
Couch’s last day with the community college system was June 30, 2019. He was paid an annual salary of $159,650.
