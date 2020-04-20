The “Sullivan Baby Doe” case is set to go to trial next month, nearly three years after a trio of Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general launched a major lawsuit seeking to hold drug makers responsible for the opioid crisis that has ravaged the region.
Named for a baby born in Sullivan County with neonatal abstinence syndrome, the “Sullivan Baby Doe” suit was filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors in 2017 under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act. The district attorneys general represent nine counties impacted by the opioid crisis, including Sullivan.
Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to some temporary changes in Tennessee’s court system — including an order from the state Supreme Court that suspended most in-person court proceedings through April 30 — Sullivan’s DAG Barry Staubus said his side is still preparing for the trial to start May 18 in Sullivan County Circuit Court. He said the trial could last three to six weeks.
“We’re continuing to work toward trial, and right now we still have the trial date as of this moment,” he said in a phone interview Monday.
The suit’s central argument is that the companies flooded the region with highly addictive prescription drugs and profited from the sale of products that eventually entered an illegal black market. The prosecutors contend that opioid manufacturers should be held accountable and identified as drug dealers under the DDLA. That would allow for the recovery of damages caused by illegal drug use, including the cost of treatment, rehabilitation and medical expenses.
Staubus acknowledged it was possible the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the start date.
“The [Tennessee] Supreme Court would be the final say so on whether or not we’re capable of going to trial,” he said. “We can’t control those circumstances, but we continue to prepare for the trial.”
It remains to be seen whether the pandemic will lead the state Supreme Court to extend the suspension of in-person court proceedings or take any other actions that might affect the local court’s ability to hold a jury trial. Staubus said Monday that he didn’t want to speculate on what the high court might do.
In its March 25 order, the Supreme Court of Tennessee suspended in-person proceedings through the end of April, although the court allowed for some exceptions, like bond-related matters, preliminary hearings for incarcerated individuals, plea agreements, orders of protection and other urgent issues. The order also encouraged court proceedings to take place via telephone, video and teleconferencing to limit personal contact.
If the DAGs succeed in winning a judgment in the Sullivan Baby Doe suit, they hope to use any financial resources that are awarded for a variety of treatment and recovery programs that were detailed in a $2.4 billion, 15-year plan to address the region’s opioid epidemic.
Mallinckrodt LLC, Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. are the opioid makers named as active defendants in the suit.
Purdue Pharma was also named as a defendant, but the company declared bankruptcy last year as it tried to settle thousands of lawsuits.
Mallinckrodt has an agreement in principle to settle nationwide cases in litigation in Ohio, but the plaintiffs in the Sullivan Baby Doe case have said they aren’t sure how future decisions in Ohio may affect their local lawsuit.
