BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education’s attorney said Friday that he’s not moving forward with the investigation into concerns raised about the city’s director of schools until after a called meeting Tuesday.
Board Chairman Nelson Pyle announced at the Monday meeting that the board requested that its counsel investigate concerns raised by the community about the credentials of Director of Schools Tom Sisk. But Chris McCarty, of the Knoxville firm Lewis Thomason, said he has been in negotiation with Sisk’s attorney regarding his contract, and the firm will not move forward with the investigation until after he presents a possible resolution between Sisk and the board at the meeting.
The school board announced Thursday it will hold a called session at 4:30 p.m. to hear a presentation and have a discussion with its attorney “regarding possible resolution related to the director of schools contract.” The second item on the agenda states that an interim schools director will be appointed, if necessary.
“I am hopeful that a resolution can be reached between the board and Mr. Sisk in relation to his contract,” McCarty said Friday.
He declined to discuss what kind of resolution he hoped would be reached.
Last week, concerns surfaced about Sisk’s academic credentials and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate. Sisk, who was hired in September, signs his name “Tom Sisk, Ph.D,” although his resume on file with the school system lists no doctoral degree.
His LinkedIn profiles states that he has a doctorate in the study of coins and currency, but doesn’t say from what university. The Bristol Herald Courier revealed that Sisk has a doctorate from Ashwood University, an online school that’s not accredited through any agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.