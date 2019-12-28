ABINGDON, Va. — As her accused attacker — who also faces a murder charge — continues to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a Canadian woman says she plans to return to the Appalachian Trail.
Kirby Morrill, 28, of New Brunswick, Canada, survived a frightening attack earlier this year along the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia. Another hiker, Ronnie Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, died from wounds suffered in the attack.
Morrill recently spoke to a reporter from The Canadian Press, the Canadian equivalent of The Associated Press, about the attack.
In March, Morrill had flown from Halifax, Canada, to Atlanta to begin a solo hike along the trail. By May, hikers along the trail began talking about a man who was threatening people on the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. Authorities in Tennessee and North Carolina eventually located James L. Jordan, 30, known on the trail as Sovereign, and took him into custody.
Jordan was later released and continued traveling along the trail.
By May 10, Morrill had passed the quarter-way point, The Canadian Press said in a December report.
“I stopped at a restaurant because another hiker was going to meet me there with a new food bag for me,” Morrill told The Canadian Press.
Morrill told the news agency that she observed Jordan, who she now refers to as “the crazy guy with the knife.”
Later, Morrill said the man began wandering around her campsite, which she shared with three others, including Sanchez.
“And then he came around to the tents threatening to kill us in a variety of ways and telling us why we deserved to die,” she said.
Jordan retreated into the woods, and the hikers decided to pack up their belongings and leave. The man, however, returned before Morrill and Sanchez were able to leave.
Morrill told The Canadian Press that Sanchez was attacked first. He later died of his injuries, according to federal court records.
The man then proceeded to attack Morrill, stabbing her multiple times. Once Jordan left the scene, Morrill said she was able to run for help. It took her about three hours to find the next camp, and she was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Jordan was arrested by federal authorities and charged with murder and assault. A judge in Abingdon later said he was unfit to stand trial and ordered him to undergo treatment at a federal facility.
Interviews and psychological testing are being done at the Butner federal correctional complex. The evaluation is expected to be completed by Jan. 28, and a final report will be provided to the court, according to a document filed in U.S. District Court.
Morrill, who continues to recover, told The Canadian Press that she plans to return to the Appalachian Trail.
“I always wanted to do the whole trail from end to end, and I didn’t get to do it,” she told The Canadian Press.
She said she’ll start back in Georgia and complete the trail in Maine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.