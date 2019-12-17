Education funding increases proposed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam could represent significant dollars for area schools, particularly those with high poverty rates.
On Tuesday, Northam unveiled details of his biennial budget, which includes more than $500 million in new education funding, including $140.4 million to increase the “At-Risk Add-On” for students with a greater likelihood of educational challenges — including those living in poverty. That represents the largest proposed increase in that category in history, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The budget also includes $145 million for proposed teacher salary hikes in the second year of the biennium, $99.3 million to increase the number of school counselors and $10 million to help cover the cost of school meals.
Funds for the at-risk add-on are to come from the Virginia lottery — in part because Northam is proposing a new tax on so-called electronic “games of skill,” which are currently unregulated by the state and being blamed for less money coming into lottery coffers, Northam said Tuesday in remarks to the General Assembly’s two money committees.
“This budget increases the at-risk add-on by 50% — a $140 million investment. That is more than we have ever been able to devote to our high-poverty school divisions,” according to the text of Northam’s speech. “This money will help school divisions offer additional support, such as dropout prevention programs, after-school programs and specialized instruction. Every child, no matter who they are or where they live, should get a world-class education in Virginia. This investment will ensure that from Petersburg to Bristol, our school divisions with high percentages of at-risk students are able to help the children who need it most.”
A 2018 report by the Education Law Center gave Virginia a failing grade in equitable school funding, saying the state fails to adequately fund schools based on poverty and student need.
“It will be huge for Bristol, it will be huge for Southwest Virginia, and it will be huge for small and rural school divisions across the commonwealth,” said Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan, who also is president of Virginia’s Coalition of Small and Rural Schools.
“When they [General Assembly] moved the cap from 13% to 15% [in 2019], Bristol saw about a $130,000 increase in funding. The second year of the biennium, the recommendation is to move the cap to 25%, or a 10 percentage point increase. If the same ratios are in place, that would be a pretty significant increase for the city of Bristol and all localities, with a high percentage of students who receive free or reduced price lunch.”
It’s not just rural areas that would benefit because many urban districts face similar challenges, Perrigan said.
The at-risk funds can be used to increase the number of school counselors, fund remediation programs for students who are struggling academically or increase teacher salaries, which is how Bristol, Virginia used those funds this year.
“I would think our School Board would want to continue to do that because we still have work to do in compensating our teachers. We want to be able to retain the very best teachers, but, as teachers leave, we want to be able to recruit the very best,” Perrigan said. “I anticipate a portion of whatever increase we get would go towards paying our employees.”
State Secretary of Education Atif Qarni praised the governor’s plan.
“This historic budget reaffirms our clear and ongoing commitment to educational equity in our public education system,” Qarni said in a statement. “These bold changes will dramatically increase support for educationally at-risk learners, help us recruit and retain the best teachers and help school divisions serve the unique needs of their students.”
More than $808 million of Northam’s proposed $1.2 billion education increase is to update benchmarking standards and technical changes required to update the state’s school funding formula, including variables such as enrollment, lottery revenue estimates, retirement benefit costs and composite index.
