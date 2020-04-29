BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tabitha Sells rested her chin in her hand behind the wheel of her silver car, where she’d been sitting in the drive-thru line at the Sullivan County Clerk’s Blountville office all morning.
After almost three hours, she was one car away from her turn to speak to the employee at the window.
“I have to turn in a title for a car,” Sells said. “I got here at 8:30 in the morning. It’s now 11:10. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes per car. So I’m hoping to get to the window in the next 10 minutes. And I just need to turn in a car title.”
Several weeks ago, when Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued the statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, the clerk’s office closed its Blountville, Bristol and Kingsport offices. The office has been offering drive-thru service instead, but only in Blountville.
Sells’ car was at the front of the long line of vehicles that started at the drive-thru window, continued behind the building and wrapped around the far rim of the parking lot. Every so often, the line would inch one car length forward and stop again. Many drivers turned their engines off as they waited.
“Did they go to lunch and not tell nobody they closed?” Kathy Fickes asked from inside her silver Subaru. “We’ve been like this 25 minutes [with] nobody moving.”
Fickes had been listening to her favorite gospel radio station while waiting to renew the tags for her vehicle. She said she hadn’t tried to handle the renewal online before turning out in person.
“But I will next time,” she said emphatically.
“I understand what’s going on,” Fickes said in reference to the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic. “I don’t understand the part about sitting here 25 to 30 minutes.”
Many of those sitting in their cars had come, like Fickes, to get their tags renewed or take care of other vehicle-related paperwork. But Sullivan County Clerk Teresa Jacobs said that wasn’t necessary.
“Actually, people do not have to wait in this line as long as they have,” Jacobs said, standing near the line in the Blountville office parking lot.
“The governor has made plenty of revisions,” Jacobs said. “He has ordered that [for] all March, April and May vehicle registrations, their expiration date be extended through June 15. So you don’t have to renew at this time.”
Until June 15, those who recently purchased a vehicle can also “ride on the bill of sale or a properly executed title,” she said.
“So you don’t even have to get the car registered,” she added.
She said that folks who need their car tags renewed can also do that online, but people keep showing up at the office and getting in line.
“I go out several times a day and tell folks about what they can do online,” Jacobs said. “It’s on our website and the County Clerk Facebook page. Or they can always pick up the phone and call.”
Rita Minnich said she’d already tried to renew her tags online.
“It wouldn’t take my card. What’s up with that? Everywhere else takes my card,” Minnich said from behind the wheel of her red Nissan Sentra.
Minnich said she’d already come to the office’s drive-thru line once this week, but she gave up and left after waiting for two hours.
“It was just so long. It never moved!” she said.
This time, she said, she picked up a breakfast biscuit at Bojangles before getting in line “because I knew I was gonna have to wait,” she said.
Other drivers were clearly confused about what they could and couldn’t wait on and what they could and couldn’t do online. Sells, for example, said she was there in person because she needed to turn in a car title, and she thought that paperwork had to be completed in person. But she said she wasn’t confident.
“I’ll see if I’m in the right line,” she said, just before pulling up to the window.
Anna Tritt, sitting in the car behind Sells, said she had to get tags for a car she’d just bought. She knew the county had delayed the deadline, but she said that Eastman Credit Union, which she used to make the purchase, wanted that paperwork sooner rather than later. This was also the second time Tritt had come to the drive-thru.
“I’ve been here since 8:30,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to be this long.”
Jacobs said there are some services that require people to come to the office in person: getting a marriage license, for example, or getting the title for a recently purchased vehicle if you want to sell it.
Jacobs added that it looks like the office will be able to reopen Monday.
For now, she said she’s trying to help the people in that long line of cars understand that they have other options beyond waiting for several hours — and she admitted she’s also feeling frustrated.
“We can go down the line and tell all these people [about some of the paperwork extensions] and maybe have two leave,” she said. “It’s frustrating to me that for whatever reason, they feel like they have to do this. It’s frustrating that they do get so upset.”
