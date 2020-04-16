Suzanne Barrett Justis has received international acclaim for her efforts as a wildlife artist and conservationist.
The Kingsport resident recently embarked another project to promote healing, unity and hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just call it the Rainbow Connection.
“I wanted to do something to bring cheer to people, including other merchants that are on lockdown,” Justis said. “So I painted a rainbow on my studio window.”
The creative spark for Justis came from seeing other rainbow-themed designs on windows, doors and sidewalks around her neighborhood.
Justis decided to add some flair to her colorful creation last week by inserting the words “hang in there” around a heart.
“I’ve had so many positive happy reactions,” Justis said.
“Folks smile when they walk by my studio and they have stopped to thank me.”
The Justis studio in downtown Kingsport has even become a popular selfie station, with people of all ages posing for photos.
“What’s not to like about a rainbow?” Justis said. “They are full of color and hope.”
Count Kingsport resident Amanda Echard as a member of the rainbow family.
“I love Suzanne and her work,” Echard said.
Justis graduated from the University of Tennessee, where she studied animal science. Justis has worked as a professional artist for over two decades, offering private and group instruction from her studio and gallery.
The Kingsport native, who specializes in oil paints, has donated her works to zoos across the United States and Canada in support of habitat and wildlife conservation fundraising efforts. Her art has also been displayed in various museums such as the VanDusen Botanical Gardens and Art Museum in Vancouver, Canada.
Justis said the process of creating art is a healthy and cost-conscious way to combat stress and anxiety amid the daily barrage of worrisome news.
“Being on lockdown is rough, but we are doing the best we can,” said Justis, who was immersed in an intricate painting of a bobcat.
Justis has employed several methods to reach out to students and customers.
“As for my business, I was considered non-essential so I’ve had to close to the public. And that’s why I decided to start a YouTube channel to reach folks in a different way.
“I’m also teaching online. That has opened up a whole new revenue stream for me and people seem to love it.”
Meanwhile, the compliments keep spreading for her Rainbow Connection.
“I’m trying to spread a little joy during these very challenging times, and the rainbow just makes people happy,” Justis said. “That’s a good feeling.”
