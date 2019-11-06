TRAMMEL, Va. — Authorities suspect arson may have caused a wildfire in Russell and Dickenson counties earlier this week.

The fire burned along Phillips Hollow Road near Trammel Gap and Dante and is believed to have started mid-afternoon Monday, according to Aaron Rosenbalm, a forestry technician with the Virginia Department of Forestry. He said the fire was contained by early Tuesday.

He said in an email that officials estimate the fire was about 80 acres, and the specific cause remains under investigation “with a suspected cause of arson.” There was no reported damage to homes or structures and no injuries.

