Four dogs were removed from a hot car Thursday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia.

BRISTOL, Va.—Two people are in the Bristol Virginia Jail after police said they left four dogs in a car on Thursday.

Officer Tyler Cross said two people went into the courthouse and when they came out, they discovered police were at the car. Cross said officers discovered four hound mix dogs in the car.

The dogs were taken to the city's animal shelter and the two individuals were arrested on four counts of animal cruelty. Their names were not yet available Thursday afternoon.

