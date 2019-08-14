The Bristol Virginia Police Department has obtained arrest warrants in a stabbing case that was reported on Aug. 10.
Darrell McMurray, 50, of Bristol, faces a charge of aggravated malicious wounding and Tina Marie Kennedy, 46, of Kingsport, faces one count of assault and battery.
The incident occurred at the Blakely-Mitchell building on State Street. The victim, Todd Gross, was stabbed one time. He is recovering at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Neither McMurray or Kennedy has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.