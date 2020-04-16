The Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County Schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year, according to a press release published Wednesday. The extended closure includes “all extra-curricular and athletic activities during this period of time.”
The announcement came just after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee urged schools throughout the state to do so in order to protect children and their families from the COVID-19 virus.
“We understand that with this announcement, students and families will have many questions regarding events such as graduation and other end-of-year activities,” wrote Bristol City Schools Interim Director Annette Tudor, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and Sullivan County Schools Director David Cox in a joint statement. “Please be aware that we share your desire to celebrate the accomplishments of our students and are assessing all options, given the need and requirement to maintain the healthiest possible environment.”
The school system leaders said that details about changes to those end-of-year events and programs would be shared with students and their families by their districts “as soon as it is possible to make such decisions.”
The officials encouraged students and their families to “be on the lookout” for more information from their particular districts and schools about what the extension of the closure will mean for classes, logistics and meals.
“These are unprecedented times,” the officials said. “As a community, we continue to be concerned with the health and well-being of our students, families, and staff. We miss you and wish all our families the very best of health!”
Lee also announced the creation of a COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force on Wednesday. The Task Force, which will be led by Tennessee’s education commissioner, Penny Schwinn, will aim to “support local leaders and communities in caring for our students, particularly those who are vulnerable or most at risk,” Schwinn said in a statement published Wednesday.
Schwinn praised the governor’s push to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year and said that more details about the task force will be shared “in the coming weeks.”
“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s well-being, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state,” Schwinn said in the statement. “There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the well-being of Tennessee’s children.”
