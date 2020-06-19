BRISTOL, Va. — Washington-Lee Elementary was among 71 Virginia schools to receive the Highest Achievement Award on Thursday from the state Board of Education.

It was also one of five Bristol, Virginia schools recognized as part of the state’s 2020 Exemplar Performance School Awards. Seventy-one schools statewide earned the Highest Achievement recognition, and 375 received continuous improvement awards, according to a written statement.

Schools recognized for highest achievement were accredited during 2019-20 and demonstrated high levels of success across all of school quality indicators, including success in narrowing achievement gaps.

“The criteria for the exemplar performance awards are designed to incentivize schools to make the changes in instruction, policy, support services and practice required to make progress toward meeting the Board of Education’s objective of achieving equity in opportunities and outcomes for all students,” Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said in the statement.

Others Southwest Virginia schools honored include Belfast Elementary and Honaker Elementary in Russell County; Gate City High, Hilton Elementary and Rye Cove Intermediate in Scott County; Tazewell High in Tazewell County; John S. Battle High and Watauga Elementary in Washington County; and St. Paul Elementary in Wise County.

Bristol’s Highland View Elementary, Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Virginia High and Virginia Middle received Continuous Improvement Awards.

“We are very proud of the continued and steady progress that our schools are making,” Bristol Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “The amount of work that teachers and staff put into these improvements is immeasurable. What school-based awards like this tell us is that our individual students are thriving and that is another reason BVPS is such a special place.”

The continuous improvement award list also included schools in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments