Free services for people suffering domestic abuse or sexual assault

These descriptions aren’t comprehensive. Visit each group’s website or contact them for further information.

Branch House Family Center

» Services: Information and support, counseling, legal aid, connections to community resources, variety of other services

» Phone: 423-574-7233

» Address: 313 Foothills Drive, Blountville TN 37617

» Web: branchhousetn.org

Bristol Crisis Center

» Services: 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency support and resources, victim advocacy, support groups

» Hotline: 800-273-8255

» Office: 276-466-2218

» Email: info@crisiscenterinc.org

» Address: 100 Oakview Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201

YW CARES

Focuses on victims of crime ages 17-24 in Sullivan County; also provides after-hour advocacy for crime victims of any age

» Services: Advocacy for victims, transportation, support groups, emotional, physical and spiritual support, self-care and empowerment classes

» Phone: 423-956-2300

» Email: ywcares@ywcatnva.org

» Web: www.ywcatnva.org/yw-cares

» Address: 106 State Street, Bristol, TN 37620