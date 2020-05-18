The unidentified woman caller said her abusive partner lost his job so was home with her all the time, as were their kids, whose schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooped up, with no money, her abuser had recently grown violent. But the woman said she was on the fence about whether to leave.
Listening on the other end of the call, Tina Johnson said, she felt “very, very concerned.”
Johnson is the program director for SAFE House, which offers shelter and support to victims of domestic violence in the Tri-Cities area. The woman had called to talk with someone there as she debated what to do. To Johnson’s dismay, the caller decided to stay home and continue “walking on eggshells” around her abuser until the pandemic eased up, Johnson said.
“At that point, we tell [our clients] that if they change their mind, they can call back to talk,” she said. “We make sure they know to call the police. Go in another room where he can’t hear you; leave the line open if you can’t talk. Those kinds of suggestions.”
The woman’s situation wasn’t unique. Amid the layoffs, shutdowns and quarantines sparked by the coronavirus crisis, local organizations serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are reporting spikes in requests for help — and more cases of physical violence than they usually see.
“We’ve been really busy,” said Debbie Richmond, the executive director of the Branch House Family Center, a Blountville-based organization that offers free assistance to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Domestic violence seems to be more severe [right now],” Richmond said during a phone interview last week. “And the victims that are calling us seem to be more panicked and more desperate.”
Some organizations offered hard numbers.
Megan Parks is the program coordinator for YW CARES, a project run by the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia that offers emergency support to young victims of crime in Sullivan County.
Parks said that between March 1 and May 31 in 2019, YW CARES served 24 victims of domestic violence or dating violence. But just between March 1 and May 11 this year, they’ve already provided support to 37 victims of those crimes.
“We’ve seen an increase in orders of protection and people utilizing our 24-7 hotline, as well as [using us to connect with shelters] and other services that we offer,” Parks said in a May 11 interview.
Dreama Hawkins said that the 24-hour hotline at the Bristol Crisis Center, where she works, has also seen a spike in calls about domestic violence and sexual assault, as well as calls about potential suicides.
“Our calls [on those issues] have increased tremendously,” Hawkins said by phone last week. “I could [estimate] that our calls have increased by 35 to 40% for sexual assault, domestic violence and suicide.”
Hawkins, a community educator and advocate for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, said she thinks the Bristol Crisis Center isn’t even getting as many calls as it should be.
“When a victim of domestic violence is locked inside their home with the perpetrator, they don’t have access or the freedom to call,” Hawkins said. “That’s been a worry for advocates in our area. And what’s happening is, victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are actually physically going to places to try to find help when they can’t call.”
In her work at the Branch House Family Center, Richmond said she isn’t just seeing more victims of sexual assault and domestic violence than usual: She’s seeing more victims who want to get to a safe place right away.
“People are wanting to come in immediately when they call us,” Richmond said. “Sometimes people call and say, ‘Hey, can I come in next week?’ But it seems when people call now, they want to come in that very minute, that day.”
“A lot of that can be due to people not getting respite from each other,” Richmond added. “Children are home from school, people are losing their jobs, so they’re not working; money is tight. Without a break from all that, it seems to be that [people’s] frustrations build.”
The Branch House Family Center, YW CARES and Bristol Crisis Center offer a wide range of services, from legal aid to meals to help with finding doctors and counselors, but they don’t run shelters. When clients need a safe place to go, those organizations connect them with groups that do. SAFE House, for example, runs safe homes in Kingsport and Johnson City, and Abuse Alternatives, which has locations in Bristol and Abingdon.
At SAFE House, Tina Johnson said, the demand for shelter has been a “roller coaster” rather than a steady spike since the pandemic began affecting the region. She did notice one potential correlation, though.
“It was very busy, lots of calls, and a lot of them were serious,” Johnson said. “And then, when people started receiving their stimulus money that seemed to be when a lull in the calls came again.”
When SAFE House runs out of space at one of its physical shelters, the group can book hotel rooms for clients. Johnson said they’ve been booking far more than usual right now due to safety concerns amid the pandemic.
“Typically in an entire year, we probably have three or four hotel stays,” Johnson said. “We’ve had 12 to 15 since January [this year].”
Some SAFE HOUSE clients have gone to hotel rooms because they’ve needed to self-isolate while being tested for the illness, Johnson said, adding that the clients who have been tested have gotten negative results. Others go because they’re in higher risk categories for the disease or they simply feel safe there, she said.
Meanwhile, Johnson added, her staff are cleaning the actual safe houses more frequently, and they’ve implemented social distancing practices such as staggered dinner times to try to create more distance between clients.
“We have masks available,” Johnson added. “But it’s hard because it’s their home, and you don’t walk around your home with a mask on.”
Johnson said that she’s stressing one message to anyone who calls: SAFE House will get them to a safe place that takes their health needs into account during the pandemic.
“I tell them, no matter what, we have a place for you,” Johnson said. “We would never turn anyone away.”
