BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dozens of middle school girls participated in various science activities Saturday during the STEM Day for Girls at King University.
The university’s Women in STEM — Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics — hosted the event for area middle school girls. Professor Wendy Traynor said girls from as far away as Morristown, Tennessee, and Marion, Virginia, participated in the event.
About 80 girls moved from classroom to classroom at Nicewonder Hall to learn about STEM.
In the engineering session, the girls had a chance to make rubber band launchers, using cork and clothespins, Traynor said. The biology session featured a prey and predator activity. In the classroom, the girls also made bracelets using various colored beads. The beads represented different genes, such as blonde hair, Traynor said.
The girls also participated in a chemistry session, where they learned how to make bouncing balls from liquid. The process uses warm water, borax powder and glue. The girls also made a lava lamp in test tubes.
“Our goal is to always encourage these girls to enter these fields because we are underrepresented,” Traynor said.
Less than 20 percent of people in the fields of STEM are women, some at 12 percent.
“They don’t see a lot of women scientists,” Traynor said. “So they don’t always think that’s a career for them.”
The Women in STEM club at King consists of about 35 members from various mathematics and science fields. The club members organized the event and raised funds for the activities. The club is also planning a co-ed camp for high school students.
