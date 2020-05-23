Local law enforcement officers say they’ll be monitoring area roadways for speeders this Memorial Day weekend.
Traditionally, Memorial Day signals the start of the summer travel season and significant increases in traffic on most interstate corridors across the country. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting travel this year, traffic volumes are expected to be less than normal.
In Virginia, the State Police said they’ve seen a steady increase in traffic volume, however, since the governor’s reopening plan went into effect. With more people taking advantage of loosened restrictions, State Police said they are reminding drivers of the importance and necessity of exercising safe and legal driving practices.
“Even though these are unusual times for everyone, nothing has changed in relation to the laws or messaging related to being safe on the road,” said VSP Colonel Gary T. Settle.
“Because of the lighter traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, troopers have witnessed an alarming uptick in the number of excessive speed violations.”
Settle said troopers will step up their presence and enforcement during the holiday weekend in an effort to decrease reckless speeds and aggressive driving.
Troopers within the Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch district, which includes all of Northeast Tennessee, will also monitor roads for speeding. Officials in Tennessee say they’ve seen a noticeable increase in speeding on area roadways, including one clocked at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 81 in Greene County.
Triple-digit speeds put everyone on the road at risk, according to Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran.
“We are constantly reminded in these times to make safety a priority,” Moran said. “Complying with speed limits, buckling up and not driving distracted or impaired are just as important to one’s health as wearing a mask and social distancing.”
Memorial Day weekend is often a deadly time period on highways and officials in both states hope that safe driving leads to a decrease in deaths this year.
Washington County Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis noted that with the lifting of stay-at-home orders, drivers are reminded that “open roadways are not an open invitation to speed.”
One week ago, a deputy clocked a driver at 107 miles per hour on Interstate 81 in Washington County. The speed limit is 70 where the driver was caught speeding, the Sheriff’s Office said.
