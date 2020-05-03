Local jail facilities across the Mountain Empire continue to restrict visitation as they work to keep COVID-19 out of the inmate population.
So far, no positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates have been reported publicly at area jails, according to officials. Two staff members at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County have tested positive, the Virginia Department of Corrections reports.
In order to keep the virus out of jails, facilities have been restricting in-person visitations since March, and it’s not yet known when it will resume, officials said last week.
“There have not been any cases, and we hope that it stays that way,” Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt said. “Plans are in place in the event a suspected case would emerge.”
Local, state and federal jails are following Centers for Disease Control and other government guidelines.
Bristol Virginia Sheriff David Maples said he continuously receives updates on the virus and remains in contact with city officials about the jail’s COVID-19 efforts.
“We have had some folks tested for symptoms,” said Maples, but no tests have returned positive.
Three tests have been conducted at the jail and a fourth was conducted at the hospital.
In order to lower the number of people in jail, some area facilities have released individuals on probation, ankle monitoring, bond and other programs.
In Bristol, Maples said the jail averaged about 155 inmates prior to the pandemic. This week, about 100 people were in the city jail.
Bristol, Sullivan County and the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail have continued allowing inmates to communicate with the outside via video, including visitations, attorney meetings and court proceedings.
Maples said much of the technology used during the pandemic will likely continue into the future. “Twenty-first century technology is being used now,” he said.
Departments of corrections in Tennessee and Virginia are also closely monitoring the pandemic.
At Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, only one person has been tested for the virus, but it returned negative, according to spokesman Robert Reburn.
On Friday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said the state prison system will conduct mass testing at several facilities. The news follows reports that 1,709 inmates have tested positive statewide, including hot spots at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center and Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.
The federal prison in Lee County, Virginia, is also monitoring the virus. No cases have been reported at the prison, but 1,919 inmates and 349 Bureau of Prisons staff have tested positive across the country. The Lee County prison has suspended visitation until further notice.
